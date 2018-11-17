5 p.m. vs. Buffalo Sabres FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild to face rebounding Buffalo

Preview: The worst team in the NHL last season, Buffalo was 10-6-2 heading into Friday night’s game in Winnipeg. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said he’s still leery of one bad run setting his team back, with several teams within about four wins of each other in the Central Division. Wild winger Nino Niederreiter said he’s been impressed with Buffalo’s additions, including winger Jeff Skinner and rookie defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

– Boudreau on Buffalo.

Numbers: Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk has the second-best record in the league at 9-4-2. Dubnyk starts against Buffalo and backup Alex Stalock will likely start Sunday in Chicago. … Former Gophers Kyle Okposo (five goals, five assists) and Casey Mittelstadt (two goals, four assists) have played in every game for the Sabres.

Injuries: Buffalo F Scott Wilson (ankle) and D Matt Hunwick (neck) are out.

Megan Ryan