Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The winger scored a goal and set up another.

2. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman played 17:36, mostly against the Avalanche’s top line, and chipped in a goal.

3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a goal and an assist.

By The Numbers

2 Points for Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Colorado Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto (10), of Switzerland, takes the puck from Minnesota Wild's J.T. Brown (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

5 Goals and nine points for Granlund during a seven-game point streak.

6 Penalty kills for the Wild in six tries.