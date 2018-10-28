Star Tribune’s Three Stars
1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The winger scored a goal and set up another.
2. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman played 17:36, mostly against the Avalanche’s top line, and chipped in a goal.
3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a goal and an assist.
By The Numbers
2 Points for Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
5 Goals and nine points for Granlund during a seven-game point streak.
6 Penalty kills for the Wild in six tries.
