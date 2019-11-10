GAME RECAP

three stars

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: His third-period goal capped Wild’s comeback.

2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: Set up two goals, including Hartman’s game-winner.

3. Vinnie Hinostroza, Coyotes: The winger scored to put the Coyotes up 3-1.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 First-period goals by the Coyotes.

60 Career power-play goals for captain Mikko Koivu, moving him into sole possession of first place in Wild history.

SARAH MCLELLAN