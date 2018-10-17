GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored the game-winning goal.
2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goaltender had 31 stops.
3. Darcy Kuemper, Coyotes: Dubnyk's counterpart made 26 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Points for winger Mikael Granlund in his past three games.
5 Hits by winger Marcus Foligno.
8 Shots for Staal, a game high.
SARAH MCLELLAN
