GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The winger scored twice and had an assist.

2. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger snapped a seven-game scoring slump with his fifth goal of the season and added an assist.

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman scored an insurance tally and chipped in an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Points for Brodin and defensive partner Jared Spurgeon.

19 First-period shots for the Wild. Anaheim had five.

100 Career games for center Joel Eriksson Ek, who tallied his first point of the season with an assist.

SARAH McLELLAN