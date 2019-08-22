Houston outfielder Josh Reddick, who has used pro wrestling legend Ric Flair's signature yell of "Woooo!" for years instead of traditional walk-up music, hosted the flamboyant Flair at the Detroit-Astros game on Wednesday night.

Reddick donned a wrestling robe and championship belt when he came on the field during batting practice to greet the 70-year-old.Flair, who was decked out in gold jewelry, including necklaces, a bracelet and a blinged-out watch.

He wore a white Astros jersey with his nickname, "Nature Boy," printed on the back.

Reddick called Flair, who grew up in Edina and briefly attended the University of Minnesota, his hero. Then the wrestler was asked to describe the ballplayer.

"He's married now, but before he was married ... Josh Reddick would have been a kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying, home run-hitting Houston Astro," said Flair, riffing one one of the pet lines the wrestler has used over the years to describe himself.

Flair bounced the ceremonial first pitch to Reddick, who was crouched behind the plate.

The Twins went through a phase during the 1980s when pro wrestling was a part of the clubhouse routine, including visits by stars of the era including the Road Warriors, Sgt. Slaughter and Baron von Raschke.

Brock Lesnar at the Metrodome in 2008 before a game against the White Sox.

In 2008, University of Minnesota wrestler turn pro Brock Lesnar threw out a first pitch before a Twins game at the Metrodome.