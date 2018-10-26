Q: Is it rude to buy parents-to-be a gift that is not on the registry?

A: Gift registries should be considered a suggestion, not a mandate. But there is undeniable benefit to sticking to the registry. After all, who knows more than the ­parents-to-be what they really want and need?

If the gift givers have experience with a product that they feel the new parents simply can’t live without but just don’t know it yet, then, by all means, give that gift. The parents-to-be may be very appreciative. If not, they can return it. Cute or decorative baby products are adorable and are designed to make us want to purchase them. But practical baby gifts are appreciated just as much — likely even more so.

My recommendation is to purchase a gift from the registry when possible. If you can’t, or choose not to, make it easy for the new parents by purchasing from a nearby, easy-access store, and always include a gift receipt.

CHERYL SEIDEL,

A: A gift is neither a requirement nor an obligation. The choice of the gift is always up to the person giving it. The gift’s size, cost, whether it was purchased from a registry, local gift shop or hand-knit, is up to the giver.

The parents-to-be have no right to feel offended by people who purchase gifts that are not on the baby registry. But they are required to show heartfelt gratitude.

They should appreciate the fact that family and friends want to celebrate the joyous occasion and made the effort to select a present, and they should accept gifts with humility. They also should be sure to send a warm, handwritten thank-you note.

ELENA NEITLICH, owner and CEO of socialskillscompany.com