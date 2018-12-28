Here are the most-watched videos published by the Star Tribune in 2018.
Read: Police release body camera video of Thurman Blevins shooting
Video (02:25): The 31-year-old was shot by officers five weeks ago after a 911 caller reported a man shooting a gun in the air and into the ground. The video appears to show a gun in Blevins' hand shortly before shots were fired.
Read: Video shows boyfriend urging woman on in fatal YouTube stunt
Video (03:10): Monalisa Perez tried to back out of the stunt several times, but ultimately shot and killed her boyfriend.
Video (09:26): A powerful video shows the consequences of glancing at your phone while driving.
Read: The story of Stefon Diggs' play that'll go down in Vikings history
Mark VancleaveVideo (01:12): Coach Mike Zimmer, Stefon Diggs, Case Keenum and other Vikings describe the incredible game-winning play and what their reaction was after the game.
Read: Prince investigation video shows scene of death
Video (01:42): This video was taken by Carver County investigators the morning Prince was found dead inside Paisley Park. The Star Tribune has obscured images of Prince's body.
Video (02:54): Watch the best fan reactions after the Vikings' Stefon Diggs beat the Saints with a last-second touchdown
Read: Mayo Clinic surgeons go viral with 'Alright' video
Dr. Bayard CarlsonVideo (01:12): Mayo's Dr. Elvis Francois sang Mike Yung's hit song "Alright" while a fellow resident, Dr. William Robinson, accompanied on piano -- as an homage to patients and the stresses they encounter.
Read: Bald eagle swoops in to join firefighters' 9/11 tribute in Minnesota
Video (00:47): The Andover Fire Department was displaying American flags in honor of 9/11 when a bald eagle landed on one the the aerial trucks.
Read: Snowmobiler lands backflip stunt over Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis
Shari L. GrossVideo (01:25): Levi LaVallee jumped his snowmobile 100 feet over Nicollet Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Read: Charges: Naked jet skiers on Gull Lake were 'offensive, abusive, noisy, obscene'
Video (00:08): The DNR released a short video clip of one of a naked jet skier on Gull Lake recently.
