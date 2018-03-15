A video of a musical performance by two Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgery residents has gained more than 1 million views since it was posted online Monday.
Dr. Elvis Francois sang Mike Yung's hit song "Alright" while a fellow resident, Dr. William Robinson, accompanied on piano — as an homage to patients and the stresses they encounter.
Francois posted the video on his Facebook page with a nod to his inspiration.
"Before he retired the legendary Dr. Franklin Sim once told me ... 'As a surgeon, it is your responsibility to bear the burden of worry with your patients …'
"As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need … and sometimes the best gift you can give is a simple reminder that everything will be alright ..."
Another orthopedic surgery resident, Dr. Bayard Carlson, recorded the video.
A Mayo spokeswoman said the doctors recorded the video at Saint Marys Hospital Sunday afternoon. It was the first time they had done the song together formally.
