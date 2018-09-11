The most regal of American symbols, a bald eagle, perched atop a Twin Cities fire truck during a 9/11 ceremony Tuesday morning on a freeway overpass.

The random act of nature unfolded on the Main Street overpass above Hwy. 10 in Coon Rapids, where members of the Andover Fire Department was paying tribute to those who lost their lives 17 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, and to the emergency responders who rushed into harm’s way amid the aftermath of the coordinated terror attacks.

“Look what landed on top of the aerial on 9/11,” an on-the-scene firefighter said on a video post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Isn’t that unbelievable,” the narrator continued. “This eagle just landed on the aerial while we doing the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal. We’re all set up here, so nobody forgets.”

A few seconds later, the eagle took flight.

Within a few hours, the video had more than 25,000 views on Facebook and collected 3,700-plus comments.

This eagle made an unannounced visit to the Andover Fire Department’s 9/11 memorial ceremony staged on a freeway overpass.

Several firefighters set up various department vehicles to the Main Street overpass south of Andover, posted American flags and draped a banner over the railing that read, “We will never forget.” The firefighters waved to motorists as they passed below.