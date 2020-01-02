This year, after decades as a caucus state, Minnesota will hold its first presidential primary since 1992, with early voting starting on Jan. 17.

The March 3 primary date places the state in the middle of Super Tuesday, when voters from 15 states and territories cast their ballots. Minnesota’s primary is also the subject of a legal challenge before the Supreme Court that the Secretary of State has warned could disrupt the early voting process.

Here’s what you need to know about Minnesota’s primary:

Why is Minnesota holding a presidential nomination primary instead of a caucus this year?

State lawmakers approved legislation in 2016 that established a presidential primary, effective in 2020.

When is Minnesota’s presidential primary?

Minnesota’s primary is on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday, when the largest number of convention delegates will be at stake all in one day. In Minnesota, early voting starts January 17.

Who will be on the ballot?

Only presidential candidates designated by the state’s major political parties can participate. In Minnesota, that means the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, the Republican Party and, as of this election cycle, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Legal Marijuana Now Party. However, the Secretary of State’s Office said the two pro-marijuana legalization parties will not participate in the primary. On Dec. 17, the DFL Party informed Secretary of State Steve Simon that 15 candidates would be on the ballot as options for presidential nomination: Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Deval Patrick, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, John Delaney, Julian Castro, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard. Voters may also select the option “Uncommitted” on their ballot. Candidates who drop out before the primary now will still have their names on the ballot.

The Minnesota Republican Party on Oct. 25 only listed President Donald Trump on its ballot. After backlash, party officials said they will allow write-in candidates. But the decision to have a Trump-only GOP ballot has prompted a petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court on behalf of a voter and a Minnesota candidate for the Republican nomination. On Jan. 9, the Minnesota Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging state election laws that allow party chairs to determine the makeup of taxpayer-funded primary ballots. The case was brought on behalf of Lake Elmo voter Jim Martin and candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a businessman who has previously run unsuccessfully for public office.

What does the Supreme Court petition mean for the upcoming primary?

Simon argued that unless the ballot question is settled “within the first few days of January” the state may not have enough time to print and distribute ballots in all Minnesota counties for the start of early voting on Jan. 17. It now appears that the issue will not be resolved until some time after the Jan. 9 court hearing, leaving the ballot question in limbo.

Can voters select candidates for both parties?

No. Each participating major party will have a separate ballot and voters must choose which one to complete. Voters’ political party choices will be recorded and disclosed to the chairs of each major political party, though not their candidate selections.

How much will the primary cost?

Simon’s office has estimated the primary to cost $11.9 million to administer.

Has the state had a presidential primary before?

Yes: in 1916, 1952, 1956 and in 1992.

How does voting occur?

Registered voters can vote at their usual polling place on March 3 or by absentee ballot starting Jan. 17. Voters who wish to complete an absentee ballot by mail can apply to have a ballot mailed to them. Voters need a witness who is either a registered Minnesota voter or a notary to also sign the ballot before it is mailed back to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Ballots can be obtained online or through local county election offices. Here is a link to the application.

Will Minnesota still have caucuses this year?

Yes. There will still be precinct caucuses and local and state nominating conventions will still take place to conduct other party business. Minnesota’s caucuses will be held Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at locations set by the parties. Parties may endorse candidates, pick delegates and establish party platforms at the caucuses.