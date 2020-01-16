Sean Fahnhorst works behind-the-scenes for the state of Minnesota preparing the state budget based on the preferences of his boss — the governor.

He likes his gig and wants to do similar work indefinitely, no matter who’s in charge.

That’s why he’s hesitant to participate in the state’s new presidential primary election on March 3, which technically kicks off Friday with the start of early absentee voting. It’s the first primary in the state in nearly 30 years, a switch made after high turnout in 2016 bogged down the party-run caucus system with long lines and confusing rules that frustrated voters.

Minnesota’s new presidential primary system, run and paid for by the state, is expected to be logistically smoother. But for many voters like Fahnhorst, there’s a big tradeoff. The new system also records voters’ party preference and provides that data to the chairs of each major political party.

The law says nothing about what the parties should — or shouldn’t — do with that information.

“Down the road, could this impact my government career if I’m identified early on as committed to one party or the other, knowing that at some point who’s in the governor’s office could change?” Fahnhorst said. “Now with how easy it is to access data and analyze data, the fact that it’s recorded once, it could be recorded for a long time.”

It’s a system that’s been criticized as backdoor to party registration, a system used in 31 other states and the District of Columbia where voters pick a party affiliation when they register to vote.

Under the new system, voters also must pledge that they are “in general agreement with the principles of the party” in order to get a ballot and vote. There are four major parties in the state: the DFL Party, the Republican Party of Minnesota, the Legal Marijuana Now Party and the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party. But only the GOP and DFL submitted candidates for the primary, meaning they are the only options voters can pick.

In most party registration states, voters have the option to identify as independent or unaffiliated with a specific party.

“If I want to [pledge as an independent], I don’t get to participate, and that feels like disenfranchisement,” said Josh Hengemuhle, who participated in the Republican caucus four years ago but now wants to vote in the Democratic primary. “That’s a challenging statement to make when, frankly, I don’t think either of them are doing that well.”

Hengemuhle works with students at the University of St. Thomas and worries about having to declare for one party or another could be used against him if the parties ever made that information public.

“Those participations, in a polarized society, can be used in a weaponized way,” he said.

The two pro-marijuana parties won’t have a ballot in the election, but the chair of those parties will still get a list of voters’ names and party preference for everyone who voted in the primary, as do the chairs of the Republican and DFL parties. Only the candidate a voter selects is secret.

Critics see it as a taxpayer-funded subsidy for party building. Technically, the parties could sell that data, or even post it online. For their part, the chairs of the state’s two largest political parties say they don’t want the data for nefarious reasons or financial gain.

“The goal was to use it to attract new volunteers and activists to get more engaged in the civic process, and to help us when we look at the landscape and the map of Minnesota in strategically how we want to move forward closer to election time,” said Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said he only needs the data to meet a requirement from the national Democratic Party to record people who participate in early preference contests. He noted that both parties collected names of people who participated under the caucus system too.

That’s not assurance enough for DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon, who’s launching an education campaign to make sure voters know exactly what to expect in the primary. He’s also pushing for a change in law next session, which convenes in February, to put restrictions on what the parties can do with the voter information they collect. His first choice would be to make that data totally private.

“My second choice would at least to limit the data to the party of the voters’ choice, much like a caucus sign-in sheet, where someone goes to precinct caucus. I think it’s reasonable to assume if you participate in a caucus you might get contacted by that party,” he said. “What they don’t expect is that three other parties will also get their data.”