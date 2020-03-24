What to watch FSN, 7 p.m.
Remember a month ago when the Timberwolves had acquired a bunch of new players, including D’Angelo Russell, and that was a big deal? Simpler times, those were. If you would like to relive them, you will have a chance at 7 p.m. Tuesday when Fox Sports North replays the Wolves’ Feb. 26 victory over Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Miami. The Wolves were 17-40 when the NBA season went on hiatus, so savor it.
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
