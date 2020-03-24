to our readers

We plan to make the most of this timeout in sports and tell (or retell) some good stories. We have our story ideas. What are yours? What Minnesota sports stories need to be told? What old stories need to be retold? What stories do you have tucked away that never were fully told? What "Did that really happen?" moments in Minnesota sports history need a deeper retelling? We're asking you, our readers. Let us know: E-mail us at sports@startribune.com.

Chris Carr, sports editor