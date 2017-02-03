This time last year, Byung Ho Park was the talk of the Twins. The Korean slugger, signed by the Twins in November 2015 to a four-year contract with about a $25 million commitment between a fee paid to his previous team and the contract doled out to Park, made a positive impression on Twins fans in late January 2016 at TwinsFest.

From there, he geared up for spring training — with the Twins and their fans treating his upcoming season with a mix of curiosity, trepidation and hope.

The curiosity came from Park being a brand new player from a foreign league. The trepidation came from the unknown of how his skills would translate to the majors, mixed with the scars of how poorly the Twins’ last similar foray went (Tsuyoshi Nishioka). The hope came from the 105 combined home runs that Park smashed in his final two season in Korea. Maybe he would be the missing piece for a team that had won 83 games the year before?

And, well, Park’s season was a little bit of all three things. He crushed nine homers in his first 29 games and had early mention as an AL Rookie of the Year candidate. But he hit just .145 with 46 strikeouts in his next 117 at-bats before being demoted to Rochester. From there, after a hot AAA start, he tailed off and eventually needed season-ending surgery on his hand.

That trip to the minors combined with the injury served to put Park out of sight, out of mind — to the point that it’s early February 2017 and nobody could tell you a consensus opinion on what to expect from Park this year, let alone whether he even fits into the Twins plans under the new Derek Falvey/Thad Levine regime.

He’s a first baseman/DH on a team full of guys who figure to get at-bats at one or both spots (Joe Mauer, Kenny Vargas and Miguel Sano notably among them). He’s a strikeout/home run hitter on a team with a lot of those, too. Were the recurring problems with his wrist and hand at least in part to blame for his 2016 struggles? Or is his swing simply not tailored to catch up to most major league pitching? Should we focus on the 22 combined home runs in 372 plate appearances between the Twins and Rochester or zoom in on those 112 strikeouts?

If Park was a mystery going into 2016, he’s an even greater one this season. In that sense, he’s like a lot of his teammates, too. If you look at several key Twins players — Sano, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and pretty much every pitcher on the staff not named Ervin Santana — there is a pretty wide range between floor and ceiling in 2017.

Park is on the extreme of these extremes, though. If he got zero MLB plate appearances or 500 MLB plate appearances, neither would be shocking. If he hit 30 home runs or fizzled out in a wave of strikeouts, neither outcome would be a surprise.

The Twins’ 2017 season will likely be defined by how many of their either-or players turn in something closer to best-case or worst-case scenario performances. Park’s name is near the top of that list. If the original question is what the Twins should expect from Park this season, the lame but correct answer is “nobody knows.”