The urban sources of the two primary pollutants in the Mississippi River can be traced back to three of the defining characteristics that make cities: Lawns, dogs and pavement.

In the most detailed study yet of precisely where phosphorus and nitrogen come from and where they go in Twin Cities’ neighborhoods, researchers at the University of Minnesota studied seven small watersheds in St. Paul.

They found that phosphorus — the nutrient that turns lakes green and scummy — comes mostly from pet waste and leaves dropping onto the streets in the fall. Nitrogen — the nutrient that contaminates drinking water and helps create a massive area in the Gulf of Mexico devoid of aquatic life — comes from a relatively few residents who go overboard with fertilizing their lawns.

But one way or the other, the pollution comes almost exclusively from households. Thanks to pavement, roofs and other hard urban surfaces that rush water as quickly as possible out of town, most of it ends up in the Mississippi River.

In short, “Every home in Minnesota is waterfront property whether the owners know it or not,” said Trevor Russell, program director for Friends of the Mississippi River. “What we do at home influences water quality all around us.”

Identifying the sources of the pollution is the first step toward identifying how to stop it, said Sarah Hobbie, the University of Minnesota ecology professor who led the study. It is the first time a study has estimated the entire “budget” for both pollutants — both where they come from and where they go.

Dogs played by the water in Hidden Falls Regional Park, St. Paul.

Overall, compared to agriculture, urban areas contribute a small percentage of the total load that goes in the Mississippi along it’s entire length, she said. For example, farming runoff contributes about 60 percent of the nitrogen that creates the dead zone in the Gulf, according to other analyses.

But urban sources do affect the water quality in local lakes and streams as well — the ones urban residents use the most, she said.

“The green lakes we see in city are green because of phosphorus from the city,” Hobbie said.

Household lawn fertilizer contributed 37 to 59 percent of the total nitrogen produced in the seven small watersheds she studied. That exceeded the total amounts used on golf courses, cemeteries, parks and other nonresidential areas. And the excess nitrogen comes from a small number of homeowners. Some of her earlier research in the Twin Cities found that a fifth of homeowners produced three-fifths of the nitrogen pollution.

And dog waste — both kinds — made 76 percent of the total phosphorus and 28 percent of the nitrogen, she found. The differences, though, were significant. The more densely populated the area, the more phosphorus produced by pet waste. But it’s also an indication that some neighborhoods are a lot better than others at cleaning up after their dogs.