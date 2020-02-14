Dance with somebody

The TV version of “High Fidelity” may be set in contemporary times, but the series is clearly entrenched in the ’80s. When protagonist Zoe Kravitz, slipping smoothly into John Cusack’s role, isn’t moping around her record store wondering why her life isn’t like a John Hughes movie, she’s jamming to Dexys Midnight Runners and Tina Turner. You won’t be surprised when Deborah Harry pops up to soothe our heroine’s heart of glass.

Now streaming on Hulu

By George!

The six-hour docuseries “Washington” eventually gets around to worshiping America’s first president, but Part 1 spends a lot of time debunking myths, like the one about the general not being able to tell a lie. Executive Producer Doris Kearns Goodwin and some well-known talking heads, including Bill Clinton and Colin Powell, provide plenty of anecdotes that provide a fuller appreciation of the Founding Father, warts and all.

7 p.m. Sunday, History

Mother and child

Amy Poehler has landed a splendid new sparring partner: herself. In “Duncanville,” a delightful animated series she co-created with Mike and Julie Scully, the “SNL” veteran plays both a perpetually horny 15-year-old boy and a mom so prepared for the next disaster that she owns her own yelling stool. Fans of Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” will recognize the affection for pop-culture references — “The Masked Singer,” “The Boss Baby” and “Springsteen on Broadway” all get gentle jabs — as well as the voice of Rashida Jones as the town’s hot, hip rebel.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Ground game

“Race for the White House” reminds us that American politics have been ugly for ages, especially during presidential primaries. The first couple episodes of Season 2 may be titled “Obama v. McCain” and “Reagan v. Carter,” but the series is more invested in the preliminary rounds where the Gipper outwitted George Bush and Ted Kennedy tried to stage a coup. These history lessons bear such a resemblance to sporting events that it’s a wonder they’re not premiering on ESPN.

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

London calling

Dirty Harry goes to Victorian-era London in “Year of the Rabbit,” a devastating spoof of British mysteries that should appeal to fans of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) plays an immorally superior detective who somehow manages to outwit everyone except the dog that chewed off his left eyebrow. Viewers who took English history in college will get some bonus laughs, especially when it’s revealed that Rabbit’s secret informant is freak-show legend Joseph Merrick.

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, IFC

Neal Justin





