Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation split 4-4 on impeaching President Donald Trump.

"The sad truth is that the Democrats' impeachment has been overtly political throughout and is an unwarranted attempt to remove our duly elected President from office."

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R

"My values would require the same vote if this were a Democratic President. It is about protecting our democratic values, about right and wrong, and about upholding my oath to the Constitution."

Rep. Angie Craig, D

No statement Wednesday.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D

"Inviting a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election is unacceptable. This White House and Republicans in Congress view these actions as an acceptable political tactic."

Rep. Betty McCollum, D

"The evidence is incontrovertible. The president extorted a foreign government in an effort to benefit his re-election — and obstructed the congressional investigation into that extortion. He abused his oath of office. He must be impeached."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D

"Today, one political party abused the Constitution to advance their own political agenda. They claimed they did not come to Congress to impeach a President, but many of them encouraged impeachment in the days immediately following the President's inauguration."

Rep. Tom Emmer, R

"This process has been a mistake and I will not be whipped in line by my party. I may stand alone but I stand in good conscience. History will show this to be a mistake and the Senate will make short work of an acquittal."

Rep. Collin Peterson, D

"Nancy Pelosi's Congress has been consumed, even addicted, to the impeachment charade and I will be voting today against their nonsensical attempt to undo the 2016 election and alter the outcome of the 2020 election."

Rep. Pete Stauber, R