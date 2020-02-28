The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed that a rollover crash on Hwy. 36 in Maplewood has led to at least one death.

Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Hwy. 36 just after 6 a.m. following the crash near Arcade Street. The road is expected to be closed for several hours, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

A crash reconstruction team is on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the road at Hwy. 61, MnDOT said.

Motorists can use Interstates 694 or 94 to get around the backups that have formed through Maplewood and North St. Paul.