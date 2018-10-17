A fire early Wednesday in a West St. Paul apartment left one person dead, authorities said.
The blaze in the third-floor apartment in the 1300 block of Kruse Street was reported to the South Metro Fire Department about 4:30 a.m., fire officials said.
Firefighters entered the apartment, found an unresponsive male and brought him outside. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have yet to give a preliminary indication of the cause of the fire, which was contained to the single apartment. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
