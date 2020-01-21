Technology consulting firm West Monroe Partners announced Tuesday it will move its 125 employees into the new Nordic office building in the North Loop of Minneapolis. The move comes after the firm acquired digital design and consulting firm GoKart Labs in October.

“It has a lot of the same historical look and feel from the outside [of historic warehouses] … but when you go inside it has a nice modern feel to it,” said Tom Ewers, managing director of West Monroe’s Minneapolis office, in an interview.

West Monroe, an employee-owned full-service firm with 1,500 professionals in offices across the country, will take more than 42,000 square feet on the 2nd and 3rd floors when West Monroe moves into the Nordic in April. A staircase through the center of the new West Monroe office will connect the two floors.

Currently, West Monroe has 20,000 combined square feet of office space including its offices at the Colwell Building and the former GoKart Labs office at the Wyman-Partridge building. Consolidating the office makes the most sense for the company, Ewers said.

“Having two spaces is really hard even if we are one block away,” he said.

Other amenities at the Nordic building including the food options with the recently opened North Loop Galley food hall connected to the office’s lobby and North Loop location made the building the right fit, Ewers said.

Peter Fitzgerald of Cushman & Wakefield represented West Monroe Partners in the leasing deal.

With West Monroe’s lease, the Nordic office building is 90% full. Construction of the 10-story, 205,000-square-foot Nordic office building began in 2017, with tenants co-working company WeWork and digital-media company the Ovative Group moving into the building last year.