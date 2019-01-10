Sheryl Williams of Welch, Minn., was named 2019’s Klondike Kate Wednesday night at the Landmark Center.

A Klondike Kate has been chosen as part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival since 1971. The character is based on a real woman who, the carnival says, “had beauty and charm, and struck it rich in the Gold Rush of 1898 as the most famous dance hall girl in the north. She so charmed the legions of miners that they showered her with gold dust and nuggets, nicknaming her Klondike Kate.”

Klondike Kates are much in demand even after the carnival, with some previous ones having made over 100 singing appearances a year.

The 133rd celebration Winter Carnival runs from Jan. 4 to Feb. 3. For more information, go to wintercarnival.com.

STAFF REPORT