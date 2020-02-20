It’s only February, but the first major road construction-related closing is on tap for the weekend as part of I-35W south of downtown Minneapolis will shut down Friday night to Saturday morning.

The northbound lanes of I-35W between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and Interstate 94 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will move a large crane and drill into the area between 40th and 42nd streets where the agency this summer will install six underground tanks as part of a drainage improvement project, said spokesman David Aeikens.

MnDOT is spending $68 million to give stormwater that collects on the flood-prone freeway a place to run off.

Drivers will be detoured to westbound Hwy. 62, northbound Hwy 100. and eastbound I-394, during the closing.

The return of road work comes as the springlike weather returns to the Twin Cities.

Thursday’s bitter cold will be replaced Friday with sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Mild conditions will continue throughout the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and a second shot at 40 degrees on Sunday, the weather service said.

The next chances for snow come Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and cooling down into the 20s by Wednesday, the weather service said.