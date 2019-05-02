This weekend brings lane restrictions on highways throughout the Twin Cities, providing plenty of opportunities for those heading to large concerts, civic celebrations and sporting events to get stuck in a jam.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close lanes to replace signs along a portion of Interstate 494 and Hwy. 5 Sunday morning, so leave extra time to get to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said agency spokesman David Aeikens.

On the Green Line, buses will replace trains between U.S. Bank Stadium and the Raymond Avenue Station in St. Paul from 3:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Metro Transit will be conducting track maintenance.

Traffic generating events include Garth Brooks concerts Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, the Cinco de Mayo parade and celebration on St. Paul’s West Side Saturday, and a Minnesota United game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field.

Here is where you’ll encounter orange cones:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes up to 31st Street, then a third general traffic lane opens to 3rd Street. Ramp from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue closed.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is one lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue to 2nd Avenue S. with lane restrictions from 2nd to 4th Avenue S.

East Metro

3. Hwy. 13 in West St. Paul: Closed between Cherokee Heights Boulevard and Hwy. 149/Annapolis Street.

North Metro

4. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 10 in Mounds View and County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes.

5. I-35W and 35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/35E split. Periodic lane closures in both directions of I-35 from the split to Hwy. 8.

6. Interstate 694 at Rice Street: Ramps from eastbound and westbound I-694 to Rice Street, and from Rice Street to westbound I-694 closed. Lane restrictions on Rice Street from North Owasso Boulevard to Vadnais Boulevard.

South Metro

7. France Avenue in Edina: Closed in both directions between 62nd St. and 66th St. through mid-July. Ramps to and from Hwy. 62 at France Avenue closed.

8. I-35W in Bloomington: Lane closures in both directions between Cliff Road in Burnsville and 106th St. in Bloomington. The freeway may be reduced to a single lane in each direction after 10 p.m. daily.

9. Interstate 494 and Hwy. 5 in Bloomington: Overhead sign work will bring lane and ramp closures at various times from 4 a.m. to noon Sunday between Pilot Knob Road and Portland Avenue. Drivers will also encounter periodic lane closures on Hwy. 5 from Hwy. 55 to the area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. The ramp from Hwys. 62/55 to westbound Hwy. 5 closed from 4 a.m. to noon Sunday.

10. I-494 in South St. Paul: Westbound reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and 7th Avenue. Ramps closures at Maxwell Avenue and Concord Street.

11. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26. Detour via I-494 and Hwys. 149 and 55.

West Metro

12. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.