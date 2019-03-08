The snow is still coming this weekend, but it will not likely be as bad as everyone’s been talking about.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the Twin Cities metro area will get approximately eight to 10 inches of snowfall this weekend. That forecast is down from previous forecasts of a foot or more.

NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning Friday morning for a swath of central and western Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke said the storm should start as a wintry mix around noon Saturday, but will shift to snow after about an hour.

“If it does rain, it should not last very long,” Grunzke said. He does not anticipate a significant layer of ice to build up.

Areas south of the Twin Cities have a higher chance of receiving rain, but as of Friday morning NWS models show rain hitting southern Minnesota from Mankato to Red Wing.

The lower two-thirds of Minnesota is in line for at least a half-foot of moisture-laden snow, according to NWS, with deeper totals anticipated closer to the Twin Cities and the western suburbs, and areas to the west and south.

Snow was cleared in downtown Minneapolis in late February.

The heavy, wet snow is expected to fall until to early Sunday morning. The NWS Storm Warning ends 7 a.m. Sunday.

Although winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour could lead to patches of blowing snow, Grunzke said dense falling snow will play a larger role in limiting visibility.

“If you’re planning on traveling Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening I would strongly advise against it,” he said.

Emma Dill is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.