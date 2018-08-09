1 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $12,500. Purse: $9,000
5 • Sw Bullet Proof (Ramirez) 3.60 2.80 2.20
6 • Im a Foxy Captain (Packer) 7.00 3.80
7 • Shes Suspicious (Goodwin) 5.40
Time: 0:13.85. Scratched: Our Secret Legacy. Exacta: 5-6, $8.30. Trifecta: 5-6-7, $42.00. Superfecta: 5-6-7-2, $33.09
2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000
7 • Minuscule Monster (Goodwin) 3.60 2.40 2.10
1 • High on Chablis (Packer) 3.20 2.20
6 • Pure Favorite (Esqueda) 2.20
Time: 0:17.99. Scratched: One Kool Hero, Cant Take Time. Exacta: 7-1, $4.70. Trifecta: 7-1-6, $3.35. Daily double: 5-7, $3.80.
3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000
2 • Super Bobbie (Goncalves) 4.00 2.60 —
5 • Western Attire (Canchari) 3.80 —
4 • Renegade Runner (Hernandez) —
Time: 1:33.89. Scratched: Zimm’s Lemon Drop, Wicked Connection, Timber Creek, Jubilance. Exacta: 2-5, $6.00. Pick 3: 1/5-2/5/7-1/2/3/6/8, $3.15. Consolation Double: 7-1/3/8, $1.30. Daily Double: 7-2, $6.40.
4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500
4 • Why Frank (Mojica) 6.60 3.20 3.00
10 • Best of the Bleu’s (Goncalves) 5.60 3.80
5 • The Bull (Eikleberry) 3.80
Time: 1:31.32. Scratched: Handsome Jackson, No Time Limit. Exacta: 4-10, $19.50. Trifecta: 4-10-5, $50.70. Superfecta: 4-10-5-13, $39.57. Pick 3: 2/5/7-1/2/3/6/8-4/9-14, $5.30. Daily Double: 2-4, $12.50.
5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000
7 • Amy’s Challenge (Loveberry) 2.80 2.40 2.10
1 • Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica) 5.00 3.00
3 • Fairwayngreen (Goncalves) 5.00
Time: 0:57.05. Scratched: Own the Night. Exacta: 7-1, $5.60. Trifecta: 7-1-3, $25.50. Superfecta: 7-1-3-6, $14.76. Pick 3: 1/2/3/6/8-4/9/14-4/7, $6.50. Daily Double: 4-7, $7.30.
6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $17,000
3 • Awesome Emmit (Goncalves) 5.00 3.00 2.60
2 • London Legacy (Mojica) 2.80 2.60
1 • Ender (Eikleberry) 3.40
Time: 1:16.14. Exacta: 3-2, $10.70. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $18.75. Superfecta: 3-2-1-6, $16.04. Pick 3: 4/9/14-4/7-3, $28.50. Pick 4: 1/2/3/6/8-4/9/14-4/7-3, $26.85. Daily Double: 7-3, $4.50.
7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000
7 • Picadilly Roadster (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.80 2.40
3 • Kickenit (Hernandez) 7.60 4.40
2 • Outrageous Green (Mawing) 2.40
Time: 1:17.69. Exacta: 7-3, $17.10. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $30.85. Superfecta: 7-3-2-5, $14.98. Pick 3: 4/7-3-7, $6.05. Daily Double: 3-7, $5.20.
8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500
2 • Water Patrol (Sanchez) 7.20 3.20 2.40
6 • Bye Bye Bennie (Loveberry) 2.80 2.40
7 • Captain of Summer (Lindsay) 3.80
Time: 1:40.37. Scratched: Cantoya. Exacta: 2-6, $8.30. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $25.50. Superfecta: 2-6-7-4, $10.57. Pick 3: 3-7-2, $18.20. Daily Double: 7-2, $6.80.
9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000
5 • Beach Flower (Robertson) 9.00 4.20 2.80
2 • Fight to Glory (Mojica) 3.00 2.60
1 • Pinup Girl (Mawing) 3.40
Time: 1:36.38. Exacta: 5-2, $12.40. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $20.15. Superfecta: 5-2-1-3, $10.93. Pick 3: 7-2-5, $16.40. Daily Double: 2-5, $19.30.
10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $11,500
1 • No Mo Itch (Mojica) 11.20 4.20 3.60
2 • Gus’s Tizzy (Velazquez) 2.60 2.10
4 • Vix Vision (Hamilton) 3.40
Time: 1:40.20. Exacta: 1-2, $12.00. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $19.55. Superfecta: 1-2-4-6, $12.74. Pick 3: 2-5-1, $32.10. Pick 4: 7-2-5-1, $88.80. Pick 5: 3-7-2-5-1, $244.55. Daily Double: 5-1, $26.20.
Attendance: 2,597. Total handle: $707,295. Live handle: $89,603.
Johnny Love’s results: Wednesday: 2-10 (.200). Totals: 151-458 (.330). Best bets: 24-46 (.522).
