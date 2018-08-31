‘‘Friday night lights’’ is turning into a decidedly afternoon affair as weather concerns this evening are prompting earlier start times for football games across the metro and state.

As of late Friday morning, 19 games were scheduled to start at 5 p.m. or earlier, including some as early as 1 p.m., according the Minnesota Football Hub. Among games rescheduled in the metro area: Academy of Holy Angels at Hill-Murray (4:30 p.m.), Brainerd at Buffalo (4 p.m.) and Woodbury at Farmington (5 p.m.).

A number of games also were played Thursday night, part of a pattern in recent years of opening games of the regular season being scheduled on Thursday and Friday heading into Labor Day weekend.

