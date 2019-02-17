Target Center wrapped up a weekend of hosting the dance team state tournament when the High Kick competition took place on Saturday. Two teams, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Wayzata, won dual championships in the High Kick and Jazz competitions. Sartell-St. Stephen successfully defended last year’s title.

Class 3A: This is Wayzata’s first High Kick championship since the current format of the state tournament was established in 1997. In that time, the Trojets have won seven Jazz titles, including Friday night. Wayzata ended the three-year High Kick reign of Eastview after finishing second to the Lightning each year. Lakeville North finished second, and Eastview was third. Brainerd, Chaska and Maple Grove also qualified for finals.

Class 2A: This is the third consecutive year Sartell-St. Stephen has captured the High Kick title. The Sabre dance team has five championships since 2011. For the third year in a row, Totino-Grace and Faribault finished second and third, respectively. Austin, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Orono were also finalists.

Class 1A: Before this weekend’s sweep, Lac qui Parle Valley had never won a dance team state title in either of the two competitions. It finished second in both a year ago. Yellow Medicine East was second, and Aitkin finished third. Lac qui Parle Valley and Totino-Grace both featured Queen songs for their first-place performances this weekend. Lac qui Parle Valley used “Don’t Stop Me Now” in High Kick, and the E’Gals used “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the Class 2A Jazz competition.