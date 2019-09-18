At a community meeting this week, residents of a waterlogged section of south Minneapolis spoke of flooded basements, fields turning to marshes and staggering repair bills for broken pipes, after this year’s incessant rains have worsened existing groundwater problems.

High water levels have wreaked so much havoc on one block near Lake Nokomis that crews are now working on their 10th repair job there. And quicksand-like soil is raising the cost of repairs to upward of $18,000 in some instances — or in one case as high as $30,000.

Concerned residents sought answers from government officials Tuesday night at a community meeting held at First Free Church.

“If the homeowners need to all have their homes bought out and move away because Minneapolis is a swamp, then fine,” resident Teresa Engstrom told the gathering of about 70 people. “But don’t just leave us at the bottom of the storm sewer.”

Many sought more action and coordination from government to better prepare for historic rainfalls that are expected to become more common due to climate change. Others objected to the Park Board’s plans to stop pumping groundwater from flood-prone Hiawatha Golf Course.

“When you know what’s coming, then you have to help your cities become resilient,” said Joan Soholt, who has been organizing over the issue. “And if you know that you’re infrastructure is already problematic — because its historically been that way — then you better start thinking ahead, because you end up with flooded homes.”

Rep. Jean Wagenius, DFL-Minneapolis, told the crowd that there will be bigger rain events in the future.

“We’ve known this for years and years and years,” Wagenius said. “The problem is that government has not yet adapted to that change.”

Rooting out the causes of the problem, and finding possible solutions, has required coordination among a dizzying array of government agencies responsible for land and water use around Minnehaha Creek. The creek drains a critical part of the metro, from Lake Minnetonka to the Mississippi River.

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is leading an effort to digest more than 70 studies into a one report, to be released this year. Professors from the University of Minnesota will then review it.

The agencies sent out an update Tuesday saying that record rains have raised shallow groundwater levels. And Lake Nokomis is about eight inches higher than last year.

Stephanie Johnson, Minneapolis’ director of surface water and sewers, said the city has heard anecdotally from residents about rising costs to perform the repair work. She did not know, however, whether this year’s rains have caused more private infrastructure problems than in the past.

“What we’re trying to do right now … is to gain an understanding of what is that tie between the precipitation patterns and what we’re actually seeing happening under the ground,” Johnson said.

Homeowners are responsible for repairs to the laterals, the pipes that connect home sewer and water pipes to the city mainlines running down the street. The city this July informed Amy Moeller, who lives near Nokomis, that the lateral serving her home and her neighbor’s needed to be repaired. It had opened a sinkhole in the street.

Few of the contractors on the city’s list would even call her back. Due to the groundwater issues and a particularly deep pipe, the work is going to cost roughly $30,000 — split with her neighbor. The city offers financing so residents can pay for such costly jobs over time through their taxes.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Moeller said. “I have spent literally hours and hours and hours educating myself, making phone calls, doing e-mails, talking to [the city] about how does this financing work? I mean, we don’t know. We don’t have $15,000 to fork over.”

The work will be performed by Cichy’s Water and Sewer. Mark Cichy, project manager for the firm, said a typical repair might cost about $12,000. But removing groundwater can be unpredictable and sometimes take several days.

“If there’s groundwater, you can just easily take the number and double it,” Cichy said. “You try to put a straight number on it. But sometimes when you’re digging in the ground, it can be so saturated.”

He added that the repairs can have a ripple effect on nearby properties due to shifting pressures.

“It’s usually about every six months in that area, you’ll fix one and another one will pop up because the pressure just increased,” Cichy said.