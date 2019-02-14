Gophers coach Richard Pitino thought his team was about to end a three-game losing streak with its play at the end of Wednesday night's game against Nebraska.

But a foul call on Amir Coffey led to the two deciding free throws in Nebraska's 62-21 victory over over Minnesota.

"In the six years I've been in the league that one stings the most," Pitino told reporters afterward.

Here's the postgame video from Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller, which includes Pitino as well as players Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer.

Video (03:54): Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer talk after controversial ending in Wednesday's loss at Nebraska

Here's video from the Big Ten Network of the foul call and Pitino's reaction after the final buzzer: