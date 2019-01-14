More from Star Tribune
Local
Longtime head of Metro Transit ousted in Met Council shake-up
Brian Lamb oversaw new service, including Green Line LRT and A line rapid bus.
East Metro
Chance back-road encounter cracked the Jayme Closs case
Captive for almost three months, the 13-year-old seized an opportunity and walked away. And acting on the information Jayme provided, police found a suspect within five minutes.
Local
GoodThings will buy two Bibelot stores; others remain on the block
The stores in Linden Hills and St. Paul will remain open, with new merchandise arriving next month.
Sports
'A 10 isn't enough': UCLA gymnast's routine breaks the internet
Katelyn Ohashi's routine, performed Saturday, has been viewed more than 17 million times.