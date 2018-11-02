This never gets old.
For the eighth year in a row, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked parents to pull this terrible (and hilarious) prank on their kids. The morning after Halloween, these parents did the unthinkable: they told their children that they ate all their candy.
Immense crying, hysteria and a lot of flailing ensued.
Kimmel said his staff received more than 1,000 videos for the YouTube challenge, debuting the best ones on last night's show. Here's how you take candy from a baby:
