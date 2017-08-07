(Photo by Tony Nelson for Star Tribune)

The rising hip-hop artist Lizzo, formerly of Minneapolis, appears in a new music video promoting "Project Runway." The video was released late last week to tease the show's new season, premiering Aug. 17 on Lifetime.

The video features the Lizzo song “Worship” along with footage of dancing "Project Runway" personalities Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and Nina Garcia -- and, of course, Lizzo herself, grinning and twirling through the streets in a gauzy pink dress. Click here to have a look.

Now based in Los Angeles, the hip-hop star has been busy working on unspecified projects since the release of her 2016 EP “Coconut Oil." The 29-year-old rapper and body image advocate has been a no-show in Minnesota, though, cancelling an Aug. 5 appearance at HazelFest and another at the Minesota State Capitol grand opening Aug. 12.