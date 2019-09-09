The Galleria has a bevy of new stores opening this fall including one from eyewear maker Warby Parker. St. Paul-based leather goods purveyor J.W. Hulme and fashion retailer Nic + Zoe.

The eyeglass retailer offers rare optics for a Galleria tenant — everyday bargain prices. But the cheap chic attracts spenders big and small to its nearly 100 boutiques across the country. Its trendy frames with lenses start $95, a fraction of the price from most eyewear boutiques.

It will open in November in a 1,400-square-foot boutique in part of the former Lululemon, which moved to a larger space within the center. An optometrist will also be on site. With Warby, the Galleria will have three eyewear specialists, including Invision and Fifth Avenue Optical.

Nic + Zoe, a Boston-based fashion brand, will open in October in a 1,500-square-foot space next to the new Warby Parker, across from Ampersand.

The mother and daughter-led brand describe it as sophisticated yet relaxed apparel in petite, misses and plus sizes. The brand currently has 10 locations around the country, mostly in the East and is sold in the Twin Cities at Nordstrom in the Mall of America and Von Maur in Eden Prairie Center.

J.W. Hulme will open a temporary location for the holidays in the former Scheherazade Jewelers in the new east wing. The 2,000 square feet pop-up will open in October and close at the end of January.

Eyeglass maker Warby Parker will soon open a second Twin Cities location in the Galleria in Edina. At present, a sign is up in front of the new store’s location.

“The Galleria has been on our radar for a long time,” said chief executive Claire Powell. “It’s a temporary location but that may change. If Edina goes well we’ll continue to explore a third location in the Twin Cities.”

A symbol of American and Minnesota craftsmanship, the maker of handbags, messenger bags, wallets, belts, backpacks and duffels, J.W. Hulme has been a Minnesota fixture for 114 years.