Gov. Tim Walz released a revised budget Friday that scales back his vision for expanding state government programs but increases taxes on corporations.

The Democratic governor announced changes to his two-year spending proposal after the state’s latest economic forecast showed he has less of a surplus to work with. His overall budget plan shrunk by about $120 million, to less than $49.4 million.

“The original budget priorities remain intact,” Walz said, vowing to leave programs in place that he said will grow the state’s economy, build the workforce and improve Minnesotan’s quality of life.

A key piece of his plan includes shifting $142 million from the state’s reinsurance program to the general fund. The money had been set aside to help keep Minnesotans’ health care costs down by giving insurers money to offset their costs. Walz said the unspent dollars should be returned to the general fund to support state government functions more broadly.

The new budget also raises $65 million in new revenue through tax hikes for corporations and businesses.

A projected surplus of more than $1.5 billion has dropped by almost half a billion since an original estimate in February, forcing the governor to take a red pen to his original plan. However, the slowdown in economic growth and dip in revenue was widely expected, and Walz left $789 million cushion in his initial budget. That left room for Friday’s revisions. His new budget leaves $562 million on the bottom line.

In addition to the cuts and tax changes, Walz’s plan includes $37 million in new spending. He wants to boost funding for the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems and a Tribal Child Welfare Initiative. He also added $2.1 million to strengthen oversight of the Child Care Assistance Program after fraud was detected in that program.

The budget revisions come as he has been traveling the state talking with residents about education, health care and transportation, gathering feedback on his original budget. He said college students and leaders at the higher education institutions convinced him to put more toward their schools.

His budget provides the starting point for negotiations with the Legislature. House Democrats will lay out their spending targets Monday, and Senate Republicans plan to unveil their proposals next Friday.

Republican legislative leaders repeated concerns with pieces of Walz’s budget on Friday. They have opposed Walz’s plans to increase the gas tax by 20 cents and extend a tax on health care providers.

“The effort today is appreciated, but Gov. Walz’s budget still spends more than we can afford,” said Senate Finance Chair Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center. “His dependence on taxing sick people and raising the gas tax is not a sustainable solution. We have a $1 billion surplus, we don’t need another $3.5 billion in new taxes and fees.”