Roads and bridges, schools and affordable health care coverage are top priorities in Gov. Tim Walz’s $49.5 billion budget proposal.

The new Democratic governor proposed a two-year spending plan Tuesday that reflects goals he touted on the campaign trail.

To help pay for the new spending, Walz’s budget includes a 20 cent gas tax increase phased in over two years and would increase the motor vehicle sales tax and registration tax. Those taxes and the gas tax would add $11 billion over ten years to fund transit and road and bridge improvements. His proposal includes a continuation of a tax on health care providers and pulls more money from corporations through changes to the state tax code.

Walz’s budget proposal for 2020 and 2021 would be a nearly 8 percent increase from the roughly $46 billion current two-year budget. The governor faces a tough political test in the months ahead, as he enters negotiations with Republicans at the Capitol who oppose tax increases and aim to hold down growth in state spending.

“Racial, geographic, and economic disparities hold back our state from reaching its full potential,” Walz said Tuesday. “Minnesotans across the state struggle to find child care and housing that is affordable. Crumbling roads and bridges hamper our economy and threaten our safety.”

The next budget will likely also be limited by the upcoming economic forecast, which state economists and budget officials present next week. The state’s tax collection revenue has been down in recent months, indicating the previous estimate of a $1.5 budget billion surplus will dwindle. State leaders already expected the extra cash wasn’t going to stretch too far, with predicted inflationary costs of almost $1.2 billion negating the bulk of the surplus.

Walz’s budget would nonetheless make significant investments in education, including $733 million for prekindergarten through high school, as well as $158 million for higher education. The money would help support school operations, cover special education costs, support recruitment and retention of teachers of color and would continue funding for prekindergarten access for 4,000 four-year-olds across the state.

Some of the priorities in his plan closely mirror the last budget that former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton presented.

Walz has taken up the mantle on pushing for a gas tax increase, as well as an expansion of access to the MinnesotaCare health care program that Walz called “ONECare.” Currently only residents below a certain income threshold qualify for the insurance program, and Walz wants to open up access. Budget documents state that after an initial investment from the state, consumer premiums will pay for the costs of the program. He also proposed keeping insurance premiums down with a subsidy.

Many of Walz’s proposals will likely find champions in the Minnesota House.

A few days before Walz revealed his full budget, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said Minnesota needs to “get back on the right track” by spending more in educating residents. She also said the MinnesotaCare buy-in plan is a logical way to use the state’s purchasing power to drive down insurance costs for Minnesotans.

“I am certain that before May 20th [when the session ends], I will learn of some areas where I disagree with Tim Walz. I have not located those areas yet,” Hortman said.

The Legislature is politically divided, with a Republicans majority in the Senate ready to provide a check on the governor’s spending and tax plans. Republicans have already vocally opposed Walz’s plans to raise the gas tax and continue the health care provider tax.

If the provider tax is allowed to sunset at the end of 2019, it would leave a $992 million hole in the budget for 2022 and 2023, budget officials projected.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said Monday he is concerned about Walz wanting to make changes in the state tax system that would make the state less attractive to businesses. Legislators and Dayton tried and failed to come to an agreement in the last legislative session about how to alter the state’s tax code to align it with the federal tax law passed in 2017. Taxes on corporations were one of many sticking points.

Walz also plans to spend $44 million to expand access to child care and would put $70 million toward expanding broadband, with the aim of having all homes have access to high speed internet by 2022. He suggested putting $170 million toward housing through a variety of programs.