Days after a pair of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, political leaders in Minnesota retreated to well-worn positions on gun violence, with Democrats renewing their calls for gun regulations while Republicans put the focus on mental health.

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he would ask Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka to hold hearings on gun bills this fall, following the latest mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

"I will make the call once again, pleadingly, can we at least have a hearing? Can we at least discuss this?" Walz said, adding that he is open to listening to different ideas about how to combat gun violence. "I just think the deafening silence of not doing anything, of rejecting the call to hold a hearing, it simply can't go on any longer."

Walz and gun safety advocates in Minnesota have long pressed for universal background checks and "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement to remove people's guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Gazelka, the top Republican in the Legislature, released a statement Monday saying he is looking for "solutions that work and that have significant bipartisan support."

But he added that he could not support expanded background checks. "Most gun purchases already require background checks," the Nisswa Republican said. "Universal background checks on sales to relatives, friends, and neighbors have not proven to eliminate deranged murderers from killing innocent people. We can continue to focus on mental health issues broadly and tougher sentencing on felons caught using guns in their criminal activities."

Gazelka did not comment specifically on the red flag proposal.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a candidate for president, took issue on Twitter with the GOP focus on mental health, which was echoed Monday by President Donald Trump.

"'Mental illness & hate pulls trigger, not the gun'" is President's dodge to avoid truth," Klobuchar said in a post Monday. "There's mental illness&hate throughout world, but U.S. stands alone w/high rate of gun violence. When someone can kill 9 people in a minute, that gun should never have been sold. Action!"

While political leaders squared off on the back-to-back shootings that took the lives of at least 29 people, Walz ordered flags flown at half-mast across the state until Thursday.

Several gun control groups, Moms Demand Action and Protect Minnesota, announced they will hold a rally near the State Capitol on Wednesday evening.

In one potential sign of compromise, Trump said in a televised speech Monday that he supports a red flag laws, which remain mired in the national gun debate in Congress. In an earlier tweet, Trump floated the idea of tying new background check legislation to immigration reform, but he made no mention of a deal in his prepared remarks from the White House.

Legislators in the DFL-dominated House held several hearings in the past session about gun measures. They sought to pass a law that would expand criminal background checks for some private gun sales, as well as a red flag law.

Senate Republicans did not hold hearings on those two bills this session, and an effort to add the changes to a broader public safety spending bill at the end of the session failed in a party-line vote.

Walz, who is a gun owner, has previously said he supports both the measures considered last session. He said he would bring them up during a call to Gazelka on Monday.

The Legislature doesn't reconvene until February. But Senate leaders scheduled several joint meetings of their human services-focused committees, starting this month. The meetings are intended to look into fraud and abuse at the Department of Human Services.

Walz said he would ask the legislators to consider gun measures, as well as a proposed emergency insulin program, during those meetings.

"I'm going to suggest that they stay a little longer and do insulin and guns," Walz said. "They're already here. We're already paying the per diem, we're paying their salary. Let's pick up those two things, because I think people are scrambling to hear those two things addressed."

Senate Republicans spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski said the agenda for those meetings will be set by Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake. She said Gazelka remains open to hearing gun reforms that have bipartisan support.

A majority of Minnesotans support stricter gun laws in the United States, including wide backing for a ban on military-style rifles and for raising the age for gun purchases from 18 to 21, according to a Star Tribune Minnesota Poll conducted last year.

An overwhelming 9 out of 10 Minnesota voters also favored mandatory criminal background checks on all gun sales, the poll showed, including those sold privately and at gun shows. And Minnesotans in every part of the state opposed the arming of schoolteachers, which some political leaders, including Trump, have suggested.