Other vacation spots offering walks with rescue dogs (albeit one-on-one):

Potcake Place K9 Rescue, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands: The puppy socialization walks along Grace Bay Beach are solely for the benefit of the dog, stressed Jane Parker-Rauw, the charity's director, adding, "No dog is a souvenir." Still, adoptions have increased fivefold since she started the walks in 2011. "Potcakes" are mixed breeds, named for the burned scrapings of peas and rice the locals feed them. Ten to 15 are ready for walks Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The program is free. "My goal is to be run out of business," she said.

Kauai Humane Society, Lihue, Hawaii: Mirah A. Horowitz, the shelter's executive director, estimated three to five adoptions each month are the direct result of a family taking a dog out through their "Field Trips" program. Eight to 10 healthy dogs are usually available and eager for beach breaks (poop bags provided). The leash stays on even for swims together. Check kauaihumane.org for daily pickup times (closed Wed.) and the suggested donation is $25. Credit cards will be charged a $200 deposit in the event the dog is not returned.

St. John Animal Care Center, Virgin Islands: Hurricane Irma deluged the shelter in 2017 with more than 300 lost or surrendered animals; the majority were adopted or reunited with their families. In April, only nine socialized strays were available for daily leashed walks to nearby Cruz Bay. "In the last five or six years it's really taken off, a lot of it to do with our social media following," said Ryan Moore, the shelter's manager. Reach the center by calling 1-340-774-1625 or e-mailing info@stjacc.org.

Maui Humane Society, Pu'enene, Hawaii: Explore Central Maui through the "Beach Buddies" program every Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five pooches (one per family) are generally available for outings in nature or to dog-friendly restaurants. Sign up in advance by e-mailing beachbuddies@mauihumanesociet­y.org. There is a $20 suggested donation.

Vieques Humane Society, Vieques, Puerto Rico: For anyone missing a dog back home or looking for a companion to stroll with on the beach, roughly a dozen rescue dogs here would jump at the chance. It's free, Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, e-mail viequeshumanesociety@ hotmail.com.