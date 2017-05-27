Gallery: Messages scribed in chalk on the sidewalk in response to "Scaffold" by Sam Durant, which depicts the 1862 hangings of 38 Dakota men, at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Gallery: A man at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden looked though the fence at "Scaffold" by Sam Durant, a piece that depicts the 1862 hangings of 38 Dakota men.

Gallery: Dakota community members, from left, Graci Horne, Thomas Kenote Jr. and Sasha Huston Brown sat outside the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden protesting "Scaffold" by Sam Durant which depicts the 1862 hangings of 38 Dakota men.

Gallery: Messages scribed in chalk on the sidewalk in response to "Scaffold" by Sam Durant, which depicts the 1862 hangings of 38 Dakota men, at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Gallery: "Scaffold" by Sam Durant which depicts the 1862 hangings of 38 Dakota men is one of 18 new pieces at the revamped Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

A controversial new sculpture at the Walker Art Center that prompted an outcry from Minnesota’s American Indian communities will be dismantled, the museum’s executive director said Saturday.

The two-story wooden structure, “Scaffold,” which was set to debut at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on June 3 along with several new works, was partly inspired by the 1862 hanging of 38 Dakota tribal members in Mankato. Critics have said the work is insensitive and trivializes genocide.

After consulting with L.A.-based artist Sam Durant, Walker executive director Olga Viso said Saturday that she decided the best way to move forward is to have “Scaffold” taken down.

“I regret the pain that this artwork has brought to the Dakota community and others,” Viso said in a statement to the Star Tribune. “This is the first step in a long process of healing.”

She said Durant told her that he was open to that outcome because “it’s just wood and metal — nothing compared to the lives and histories of the Dakota people.”

Upon hearing the news late Saturday afternoon, about 100 protesters who had gathered outside the Sculpture Garden gates with signs demanding the work’s removal celebrated.

A man at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden looked though the fence at "Scaffold," by Sam Durant, a piece that depicts the 1862 hangings of 38 Dakota men.

Details regarding how and when the structure will be removed will be determined in consultation with Dakota elders at a meeting on Wednesday with Walker staff, Viso said.

In a public apology she issued Friday, before Saturday’s decision, Viso expressed regret for not engaging Dakota leaders in advance. But the sentiment did not curb outrage. By Saturday morning, the hashtag #TakeItDown had swept social media with demands to remove “Scaffold.” And protesters gathered outside the fenced outdoor exhibit for the second day in a row, holding signs that read, among other things, “Not Your Story” and “Hate Crime.”