The Walker Art Center’s top curator has resigned.

On Friday morning, the Walker announced that Fionn Meade, the center’s artistic director, was leaving for “personal reasons,” spokeswoman Annie Gillette Cleveland said.

In 2015, Meade was named artistic director, a newly-created role. At the time, executive director Olga Viso said that the new post recast the familiar chief curator title to reflect the center’s multidisciplinary approach. His ascension coincided with a time of turmoil at the Walker, with the departure of seven top curators and department heads in 2014 and 2015.

Over his three years at the Walker, Meade curated and co-curated a long list of exhibitions at the Minneapolis art center, including the group show “Question the Wall Itself,” on view until May, and led the team for the retrospective exhibition on choreographer Merce Cunningham, set to open Feb. 8.

Gillette Cleveland declined to say why Meade is leaving the Walker, saying that it’s “his news to share.”

For now, the Walker won’t be filling the artistic director position, Gillette Cleveland said. “Right now, because we have some big major projects that are in the works, Olga Viso is not planning to fill that role at this point.”

The team is focused on the Cunningham exhibition, she continued, as well as the opening of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in June. Meade’s departure will have “no effect” on those openings, she said.

In a news release Friday morning, the Walker noted Meade’s work on many group and solo shows. “The Walker wishes Mr. Meade the best on his future endeavors,” the release said.

Meade had moved to Minnesota from New York. Before coming to the Walker, he split his career largely between the East and West Coasts.