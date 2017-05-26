The garden is not always a place of joy.

On Friday, Walker Art Center Executive Director Olga Viso expressed regret to Minnesota’s American Indian communities for issues raised by a new sculpture. The piece, entitled “Scaffold” (2012), references the execution of 38 Dakota men in Mankato in 1862. It will debut at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden June 3.

Viso’s open letter was penned to The Circle, a St. Paul newspaper that “presents news from a Native American perspective.” The letter expresses regret for not opening a discussion with Minnesota’s American Indian communities about including the piece in the garden. “I should have engaged leaders in the Dakota and broader Native communities in advance of the work’s siting,” Viso wrote, “and I apologize for any pain and disappointment that the sculpture might elicit.”

“Many of us are very shocked,” said Rosy Simas, an artist and activist who is Seneca but lives among many Dakota neighbors in the Twin Cities (attempts to reach Dakota activists on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful). “I have a great deal of respect for Olga, but this letter does not feel like an apology, it feels like a disclaimer. The pain has already been caused.”

“Scaffold” by Los Angeles artist Sam Durant is one of the 18 new additions to the garden. It looks like a viewing station or a wooden jungle gym, but the design is actually taken from the gallows used for seven U.S. state-sanctioned executions that took place from 1859 to 2006, including the Mankato executions.

“When you think about who goes to the sculpture garden, the majority of the people are schoolchildren,” said Simas. “Native kids, Dakota kids are among those that go — it’s one of the free things parents can do. They already carry with them a tremendous amount of historical trauma. What do they think this is going to be for those children?”

Walker Art Center Executive Director Olga Viso at the groundbreaking for the renovation of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

In the post on the Walker Art Center’s blog about the sculpture, Executive Director Olga Viso writes:

“We recognize, however, that the siting of ‘Scaffold’ in our state, on a site that is only a short distance from Mankato, raises unique concerns. We recognize the decision to exhibit this work might cause some to question the Walker’s sensitivity to Native audiences and audiences in Minnesota more familiar with this dark history.”