Olga Viso will step down as executive director of the Walker Art Center after a tumultuous year of public protests and celebrations.

In an announcement that took observers by surprise Tuesday morning, the Walker said that Viso, who has led the internationally known art center since 2008, will leave at year end, following the completion of a $41 million renovation of the Walker campus that included a makeover of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Sources close to the board characterized the departure as an “amicable divorce,” the end result of a months-long process that stemmed from unusually high turnover among Walker staff in the past few years. The “Scaffold” controversy brought matters to a head, they said.

The departure is “Olga’s decision,” said Walker spokesperson Rachel Joyce, but the board is “in strong agreement that the timing is right. Olga certainly feels that way.”

The June reopening of the expanded garden, paired with a $75 million capital and endowment campaign, was supposed to be Viso’s shining moment. Instead, it became the focus of protests by the American Indian community, with some calling for her resignation over “Scaffold,” a sculpture modeled partly on the gallows used to hang 38 American Indians in Mankato after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Viso apologized, met with Dakota elders, and agreed to dismantle the work.

The Walker board subsequently ordered a review of the acquisition process; results of that review have not been disclosed.

“We are grateful for Olga’s leadership and celebrate her significant contributions to the Walker Art Center during the past 10 years,” Walker board president Monica Nassif said in Tuesday’s statement. “She led the organization through a major capital campaign to fund the vision and redesign of our entire campus, including the new Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.”

Nassif did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday. Viso was not available for comment.

The board will form a search committee to hire a new director, the Walker said. Following Viso’s departure, the center will be led in the interim by a quartet of staffers: chief advancement officer Christopher Stevens, chief financial officer Mary Polta, senior curator Siri Engberg and human resources director Rishi Donat.

“It has been a privilege to lead this venerable contemporary arts institution the last 10 years and to support the work of some of the most compelling and adventurous international artists working today across disciplinary boundaries,” Viso said in the news release. “Completing the vision for the campus that began in 2005 with the Walker’s Herzog & de Meuron addition has been an absolute highlight. I am immensely proud of what we — the Walker’s talented and ambitious staff and the generous community of donors who stepped up boldly — have accomplished together.”

Tensions with board

Sources close to the board pointed to long-simmering tension between Viso and board members over her tough and demanding management style, which they said contributed to the departure of several senior leaders.

At the same time, the sources said, the board gave Viso credit for her vision — including her makeover of the Walker campus, which includes a much-praised new entrance and restaurant facing the Sculpture Garden — the successful capital campaign, and even her recovery from “Scaffold.”

Staff rumblings first became public two years ago, following the resignations of seven top curators and department heads. More questions were raised last January when Fionn Meade, who was elevated to the new post of artistic director in 2015, resigned abruptly for undisclosed personal reasons.

In an interview, Meade predicted that “Olga’s legacy will be tied to the success of the Sculpture Garden and the Walker campus,” which he called “a visionary success and I admire her for it.”

But, he said, “it came at a cost” — burnout and low morale that led to the departure of dozens of staff members. He faulted Viso for failing to hire sufficient staff to complete the campus project while maintaining an ambitious exhibition schedule.

“That cost is still happening,” he said. “And the institution, in terms of staff, will take a long time to recover.”

Opening last weekend

Viso spent the past weekend celebrating with Cuban artists and Walker staff and supporters who gathered for the opening of “Adiós Utopia,” an exhibition that the Walker director — herself the Florida-born daughter of Cuban émigrés — had described as a “passion project.”

Smiling as she worked the crowd at the opening party Friday night, she gave no indication that the show of Cuban art was, in essence, her swan song.

Before coming to the Walker, Viso was director of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., where she was praised by the Washington Post for her “commitment to experimental, even difficult” art.

In retrospect, that commitment led to her misstep with “Scaffold,” the piece by Los Angeles artist Sam Durant that she first spotted at a German exhibition in 2012 and subsequently championed as one of 17 new works for the Sculpture Garden.

“I saw a potent artistic statement about the ethics of capital punishment,” she said in an open letter last spring that touched off the public debate. “Most importantly, I recognized its capacity to address the buried histories of violence in this country, in particular raising needed awareness among white audiences.”

Reflecting on the episode recently, Viso said she intended the piece to reveal a history too few Minnesotans know, and didn’t anticipate the trauma it would trigger.

“I understand what it means to be misrepresented, to be misunderstood,” she said. “I’m someone who’s deeply committed to respecting culture ... and institutionally, the Walker is as well. So that we would misstep is even more painful. It’s not who we are.”

Tuesday’s statement noted that the Walker’s board became significantly more diverse during her tenure. Currently, 20 percent of its members are people of color, compared with 5 percent in 2008.

Board review of ‘Scaffold’

Last month, board chair Nassif told the Star Tribune that the Walker had “agreed to examine our institutional structures and policies and work to make structural change” during the mediator-led process that led to the dismantling of “Scaffold.”

The board subsequently ordered the review by “an outside, third party ... so that the findings would be as objective as possible,” Nassif said.

At the time the board approved the sculpture’s purchase, in 2014, its process “was no different from any other review of potential acquisitions,” she said. Viso and her curatorial staff gave a presentation to a board committee, which then passed along its recommendation to the full board for approval.

“The content of the piece — focused on the form of the scaffold and an exploration of the theme of capital punishment — was understood by the Acquisitions Committee,” Nassif said. “The Minnesota-specific history within the piece was noted yet not discussed at length, although the relationship of this work to other works done by the artist around the US-Dakota War of 1862 was briefly mentioned.”

Although the independent review was still pending, Nassif said the board already had drawn one conclusion: “With works going into public spaces ... we need to add another level of consideration.”

Staff writers Alicia Eler and Rohan Preston contributed to this story.