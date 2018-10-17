"Quick and suspicious" deaths of several deer this month in a captive herd south of the Twin Cities are being attributed to a virus never before seen in deer in Minnesota, state officials said Wednesday.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has confirmed the first cases of epizootic Hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in seven animals in a small herd of captive white-tailed deer in Goodhue County. There is no specific treatment or vaccine available in this country.

Six of the deer died this month, the agency said, while a remaining buck "appears healthy at this time and is showing no clinical signs associated with this disease."

While this is the first detection of EHD among deer in the state, it is widespread across North America. There are no known health risks to humans, the Board of Animal Health said.

EHD has previously been detected in two Minnesota cattle in southern Minnesota — in Brown County in 2012, and Murray County in 2013.

"This virus is transmitted between deer by biting midges, or gnats, which are most active in the fall before they are killed by the first frost of the season," said Dr. Mackenzie Reberg, senior veterinarian with the Board of Animal Health. "These bugs can't travel far on their own, and we're concerned by this detection because the herd owner hasn't moved deer onto the property for several years."

The "quick and suspicious deaths of the animals," as the agency's announcement characterized them, alarmed the owner, who worked with a veterinarian to submit tissues from the carcasses to the Iowa State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for investigation and confirmation.

Many deer species may be infected with EHD, but white-tailed deer are highly susceptible and experience high rates of mortality. Most die within 36 hours of clinical signs, which can include fever, anorexia, lethargy, stiffness, respiratory distress, oral ulcers, and severe swelling of the head and neck.

The Board has notified the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources of the newly confirmed cases.