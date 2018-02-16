After a 14-win season and playing host to the Super Bowl, the Vikings are sending a letter to season-ticket holders announcing prices will increase at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2018 season.

It'll mark the first time the Vikings increase season-ticket prices at the stadium since it opened in 2016.

Prices are set to increase an average of 7 percent.

The biggest increases, likely for the best seats in the lower bowl, could be above 10 percent. Pay hikes for next season will be as low as 4 percent, depending on seat location. The team set its original prices at U.S. Bank Stadium at $500 to $4,000 per 10-game package after personal seat license costs.

About three-quarters of season tickets are expected to increase by $10 per game or less (so $100 per season or less), according to Vikings spokesman Jeff Anderson.

The Vikings have had no problem filling its new home after setting a franchise record in attendance during their inaugural season there (534,289) and coming close to that this past season with 533,769 seats filled to rank 18th among NFL home fields.

The team believes the price increases reflect what's considered to be an all-time high in ticket demand. They're riding high after winning 13 regular-season games, a thrilling playoff game and showcasing the stadium via the Super Bowl.

The past year leading to the Super Bowl was not without controversy for U.S. Bank Stadium, starting with New Year's Day protesters, two resignations of high-profile stadium oversight board members over luxury suite misuse and the firing of Monterrey Security after an investigation found inadequate training and background checks. Two firms were hired in replacement this fall: Roseville-based Whelan Security, which also provided security for the Metrodome.

The Vikings, who won the NFC North and advanced to the NFC title game before losing to Philadelphia, say they expect a 95 percent renewal rate for the 2018 season despite the price increase. The Vikings say they've ranked from 17th to 20th among average NFL season tickets and anticipate next season's average prices to remain in the bottom half of the league.

About 1,800 people are on the waitlist, according to the team.