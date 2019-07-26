The Vikings started their full-squad workout today with five players sidelined.

Cornerback Mike Hughes, tight end David Morgan and reciever Brandon Zylstra are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Defensive linemen Shamar Stephen and Tashawn Bower were placed on the active/non-football injury list

In a new twist, Coach Mike Zimmer described Hughes' knee injury as "multi-ligament," so more damage was done than to his ACL last season; he had surgery nine months ago.

Bower tore his Achilles’ working out on his own, Zimmer said, adding it was probably not a season-ending injury.