The Vikings added a third healthy quarterback to the fold.

Former Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter will sign to the Vikings practice squad, according to his agency. Sloter, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, completed 31 of 43 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason.

The Viking needed to win a bidding war with a few NFL teams after the young quarterback put together a strong preseason. They ponied up $20,000 per week, a NFL source confirmed a 9News report out of Denver, which is nearly triple the minimum for practice squad players. For comparison, the minimum pay for a player on the 53-man roster is about $27,000 per week.

Sloter thanked the Broncos in a social media post, adding: “The opportunity coupled with the best decision for me and my family financially was too much to pass up.”

The Vikings officially re-signed seven of Saturday’s cuts to the 10-man practice squad on Sunday: linebacker Elijah Lee, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, running back Bronson Hill, receiver Cayleb Jones, defensive tackle Dylan Bradley, cornerback Horace Richardson and tight end Kyle Carter.

Sloter, 23, will give the Vikings at least eight on the practice squad. He started his college career as a receiver at Southern Miss before transferring to Northern Colorado, where Sloter threw for a program record 29 touchdown passes as a senior.

The Vikings waived/injured third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke as a part of roster cuts this weekend. Heinicke went unclaimed and reverted to injured reserve, where he could work out an injury settlement to become a free agent. The Vikings also waived quarterback Mitch Leidner on Saturday.

After he arrives from Denver, Sloter will be one of three quarterbacks throwing at Vikings practice on Tuesday behind starter Sam Bradford and backup Case Keenum.