The Vikings added another wide receiver to their roster on Friday, signing former Bears wideout Kendall Wright after his free agent visit began on Thursday.

Wright figures to join the team as a slot receiver who can pair with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs in the Vikings’ top three-receiver set. He caught 59 passes a year ago with the Bears, playing mostly in the slot, and had his best season in 2013 with the Titans, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards.

The 28-year-old receiver had visited the Chiefs last week, before making a trip to Minnesota to meet with the Vikings. His addition comes a week after the team released Jarius Wright to clear salary cap space; Kendall Wright, who turns 29 in November, gives the team another weapon for new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

His addition also means two of the Vikings’ young receivers — 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and 2017 seventh-rounder Stacy Coley — will have to continue to fight for playing time.

Treadwell caught 20 passes a year ago, but profiles mostly as an outside receiver and could have to find a role in the offense in packages where the Vikings move Thielen or Diggs into the slot. Coley, who was active for four games last year, could get a chance to work as a slot receiver behind Wright, while competing for the Vikings’ kick return job.

The team also added former CFL standout and New-London Spicer product Brandon Zylstra in January.