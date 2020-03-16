After they signed Kirk Cousins to a new contract on Monday morning, the Vikings used some of the cap space they cleared with the quarterback’s new deal to pay fullback C.J. Ham.

Ham, who was set to become a restricted free agent this week, agreed to a deal that will keep him in Minnesota through 2023, his agent Blake Baratz announced on Monday morning. The Vikings seemed likely to give Ham a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, and his new deal adds three seasons to his contract in Minnesota.

The fullback will make $4 million in 2020, and earn $12.25 million over four years, a league source told the Star Tribune. He becomes the league’s second highest-paid fullback, behind San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk.

The Duluth native played his way into a long-term deal last season after carving out a larger role in the Vikings’ offense and playing more snaps than any fullback in the NFL other than Juszczyk. He caught 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, while blocking for Dalvin Cook and occasionally serving as a third-down pass protector for Cousins.