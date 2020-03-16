The Vikings cleared one of the big hurdles of their offseason on Monday morning, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year contract extension, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Terms of Cousins’ new deal were not immediately available, but the move is expected to help the Vikings clear cap space heading into the 2020 league year, which officially begins on Wednesday. Cousins was scheduled to carry a $31 million cap hit in the final year of the deal he signed in 2018, and the Vikings had been eyeing a new deal with the quarterback, both to reward him for a career year and reduce his salary cap figure in 2020.

Cousins, who turns 32 in August, threw for 26 touchdowns against a career-low six interceptions in 2019, before leading the Vikings to an upset victory over the Saints in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

Negotiations on a new deal began earlier this offseason; with Cousins scheduled to make $29.5 million in guaranteed money in 2020, sources had indicated the Vikings would need to make a new deal worth his while for him to sign it, rather than expecting a discounted deal in a robust quarterback market. But Cousins agreed to his deal on Monday morning, a day after the Titans gave Ryan Tannehill a contract that averaged $29 million a year.