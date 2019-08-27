The Vikings’ roster purge began early this week, as two veterans in receiver Jordan Taylor and cornerback Bene Benwikere were released on Tuesday.

Taylor, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in April, and was unable to parlay that into a roster spot despite open competition behind stars Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Taylor was returning from hip surgery. The former Broncos receiver caught three passes for 24 yards in limited preseason action.

Benwikere, 27, was an Aug. 3 addition as the Vikings sought veteran help for cornerback depth. He played mainly in the slot, but wasn’t unable to stick with uneven preseason play.

Benwikere’s release comes a day after the Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes off the Physically Unable to Perform list. However, Hughes still did not practice Monday with the team as he continued his rehab from a multi-ligament knee injury on a separate field.

The Vikings, set to close the preseason Thursday in Buffalo, now roster 88 players. That must be trimmed to 53 by 3 p.m. on Saturday.